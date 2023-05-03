Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.