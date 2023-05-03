Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.44. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 798.37%. The firm had revenue of $425.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.36 million. On average, analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

