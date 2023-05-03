Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vulcan Materials to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VMC opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average is $175.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 136.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

