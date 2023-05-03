Oppenheimer Weighs in on Waste Management, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the business services provider will earn $6.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WM. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

NYSE:WM opened at $166.71 on Monday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

