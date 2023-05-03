Traders Buy High Volume of TAL Education Group Put Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,246 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 8,874 put options.
Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
