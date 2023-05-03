Traders Buy High Volume of TAL Education Group Put Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,246 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 8,874 put options.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

