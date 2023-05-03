Evercore ISI Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $91.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CL. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.