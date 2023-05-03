Oppenheimer Weighs in on First Solar, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for First Solar in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.88.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $176.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.85. First Solar has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $221.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

