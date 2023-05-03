Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Issued By Oppenheimer

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PTC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Wong now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for PTC’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTC. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

PTC Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $125.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC has a twelve month low of $97.97 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after buying an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in PTC by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,744 shares of company stock worth $64,229,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.