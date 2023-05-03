Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) & Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY) Financial Review

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Innovative Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb 0.16% 5.34% 3.43% Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bausch + Lomb and Innovative Eyewear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 0 6 10 0 2.63 Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus price target of $21.54, suggesting a potential upside of 23.22%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bausch + Lomb is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

12.4% of Bausch + Lomb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Innovative Eyewear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Innovative Eyewear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $3.77 billion 1.62 $6.00 million $0.02 874.00 Innovative Eyewear $659,788.00 27.95 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Bausch + Lomb has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Eyewear.

Summary

Bausch + Lomb beats Innovative Eyewear on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye. The Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of eye conditions, such as glaucoma, ocular hypertension, and retinal diseases; and contact lenses for therapeutic use. The Surgical segment provides tools and technologies for the treatment of cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. The company sells its products through various e-commerce and retail distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a partnership with Lucyd. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

