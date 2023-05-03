Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Head to Head Analysis

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aspen Group and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Group presently has a consensus price target of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2,191.67%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Aspen Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aspen Group and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -15.98% -26.83% -12.38% Kuke Music N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and Kuke Music’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $76.69 million 0.03 -$9.59 million ($0.47) -0.17 Kuke Music $280.96 million 0.06 -$9.23 million ($0.21) -3.90

Kuke Music has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Group. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aspen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kuke Music beats Aspen Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

