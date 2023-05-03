ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $88.79 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $79.17 on Friday. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,400. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

