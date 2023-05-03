Analysts Set NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target at $56.43

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

NorthWestern Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 114,466 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWE opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also

