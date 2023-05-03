Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 557.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of IBTX opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.