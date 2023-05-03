Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 557.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Group Stock Down 7.5 %
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.
Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
