Comparing Workiva (NYSE:WK) & Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workiva and Great Elm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $537.88 million 8.99 -$90.95 million ($1.72) -52.92 Great Elm Group $69.71 million 0.88 -$14.89 million ($1.43) -1.41

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -16.91% -1,024.28% -10.93% Great Elm Group -87.54% -109.97% -30.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Workiva and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Workiva and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 1 4 0 2.80 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workiva currently has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Workiva’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Workiva has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Workiva beats Great Elm Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, Jeffrey D. Trom, and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers. The Investment Management segment consists of management fees and property management fees. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

