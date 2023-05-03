Financial Review: YS Biopharma (YS) vs. Its Rivals

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for YS Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 273.87%. Given YS Biopharma’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma $633.05 million -$550,000.00 1.96 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.43 billion $3.76 million -7.03

YS Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

YS Biopharma competitors beat YS Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

