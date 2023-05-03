Contrasting United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) & FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 27.77% 11.48% 1.25% FinWise Bancorp 23.61% 14.47% 5.09%

Risk and Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 2 3 0 2.60 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Community Banks and FinWise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

United Community Banks presently has a consensus target price of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.03%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Community Banks and FinWise Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $906.19 million 2.88 $277.47 million $2.61 8.70 FinWise Bancorp $82.85 million 1.24 $25.11 million $1.46 5.48

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Community Banks beats FinWise Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates one full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah; and a loan production office in Rockville Centre, New York. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

