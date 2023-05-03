GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Head-To-Head Analysis

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GoodRx and TradeUP Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 0 14 4 0 2.22 TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoodRx presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.78%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

35.2% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GoodRx and TradeUP Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $766.55 million 2.31 -$32.83 million ($0.07) -63.57 TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A

TradeUP Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and TradeUP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -4.28% 3.09% 1.57% TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66%

Summary

GoodRx beats TradeUP Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

