Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $70.44

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.44.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GMED opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. Globus Medical has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
