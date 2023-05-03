Brokerages Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $70.44

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 34.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $1,777,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 50.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 35.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMED opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39. Globus Medical has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

