Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,840,000 after purchasing an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,732,000 after acquiring an additional 692,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,264,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,881,000 after acquiring an additional 217,755 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

