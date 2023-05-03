Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NVRO opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,668.00 and a beta of 0.87. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

