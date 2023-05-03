Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,098,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $631,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,098,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 111,897 shares of company stock worth $12,950,081 and sold 79,959 shares worth $10,013,071. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Impinj by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $1,372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $120.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.37, a PEG ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

