Financial Review: Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and Cresco Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi N/A N/A N/A Cresco Labs -25.16% -8.08% -3.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.35 -$202.32 million N/A N/A Cresco Labs $842.68 million 0.50 -$212.05 million ($0.71) -2.20

This table compares Jushi and Cresco Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jushi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresco Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jushi and Cresco Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33 Cresco Labs 0 5 4 0 2.44

Jushi presently has a consensus price target of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Cresco Labs has a consensus price target of $6.82, indicating a potential upside of 337.27%. Given Jushi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jushi is more favorable than Cresco Labs.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co. brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of December 6, 2022, it owned and operated 55 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

