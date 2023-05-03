Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.33.

LGGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.87) to GBX 375 ($4.69) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.69) to GBX 355 ($4.44) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.63.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 6.8%.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.