Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGI. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

NYSE AGI opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $71,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

