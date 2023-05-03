Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Amyris

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 612,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,431.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amyris

Amyris Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Amyris by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. Amyris has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $351.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

