FY2023 EPS Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Lowered by B. Riley

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Accuray in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.54.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accuray by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 114,036 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,104,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,246,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 387,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Accuray by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,732,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 60,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

