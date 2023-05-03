Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Lifesci Capital analyst P. Dolezal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year. Lifesci Capital has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVDL stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $13.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,120,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,664,000 after acquiring an additional 334,278 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,983,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.