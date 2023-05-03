FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Boston Scientific Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Shares of BSX opened at $52.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

