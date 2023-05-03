United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

