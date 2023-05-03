Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $67.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.19.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Stories

