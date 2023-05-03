BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Friday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $755.31 million, a PE ratio of 123.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

