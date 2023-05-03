FY2023 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.59. The consensus estimate for ASGN’s current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $68.52 on Monday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in ASGN by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

