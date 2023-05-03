BOK Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $9.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.27. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $79.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,210,000 after buying an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354,733 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

