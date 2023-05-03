Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Church & Dwight in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $779,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,703 shares of company stock valued at $34,146,233 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

