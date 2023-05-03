Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27. Yum China has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

