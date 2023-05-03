Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23. The company has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Unilever by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,010,000 after purchasing an additional 726,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

