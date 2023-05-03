General Dynamics Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.72 per share.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

General Dynamics Stock Down 2.3 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on GD. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $213.01 on Monday. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.32 and a 200 day moving average of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

