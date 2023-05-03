Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $361.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $247,509.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,381,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,073,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $247,509.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,381,279 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $662,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,018,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,745,137.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $751,758. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

