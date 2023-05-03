Itron (ITRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -246.95 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,365 shares of company stock worth $572,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Itron by 666.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

