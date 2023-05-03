OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $117.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,218,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $43,620.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,989 shares in the company, valued at $751,045.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,694 shares of company stock worth $343,501 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Stories

