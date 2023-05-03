Floor & Decor (FND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY23 guidance at $2.55-$2.85 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FND stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.47.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

