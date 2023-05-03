BILL (BILL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. On average, analysts expect BILL to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BILL opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in BILL by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $4,686,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BILL by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in BILL by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

