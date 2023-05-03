International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of International Paper in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for International Paper’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.
International Paper Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of International Paper
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at International Paper
In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About International Paper
International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
