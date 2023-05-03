Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Evergy has set its FY23 guidance at $3.55-3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.55-$3.75 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after buying an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 47,166 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Evergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 833,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,473,000 after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

