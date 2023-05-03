Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 1.6 %

AAOI stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Applied Optoelectronics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

