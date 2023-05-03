AZEK (AZEK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect AZEK to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. AZEK has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZEK Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AZEK opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,896.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AZEK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

