Huntsman (HUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.