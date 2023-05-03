Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet has set its FY23 guidance at $0.92-$1.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dun & Bradstreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $4,021,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,048,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,415,000 after buying an additional 1,329,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 482,320 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

