Dropbox (DBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Dropbox Stock Down 1.6 %
DBX stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
