Dropbox (DBX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.6 %

DBX stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at $206,901,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,288,234.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,073 shares of company stock worth $11,519,560. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

