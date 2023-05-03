CONMED Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONMED in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.26. The consensus estimate for CONMED’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $124.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. CONMED has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $140.21.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,531 shares of company stock worth $7,595,744. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,944,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,701 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

Featured Stories

